BNP Paribas Sells 5,189 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

BNP Paribas lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $25,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

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S&P Global Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $422.42 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.69. The firm has a market cap of $126.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Evercore set a $625.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $675.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $601.00 to $482.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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