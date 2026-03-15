BNP Paribas Sells 1,645 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

BNP Paribas reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 1.3% of BNP Paribas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $41,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,843,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,352,509,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,970,000 after purchasing an additional 197,317 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,166,000 after buying an additional 169,073 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,639,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,199,000 after buying an additional 136,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $890.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $959.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $858.78. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $1,034.96.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.94, for a total transaction of $535,766.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,940. This represents a 36.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 2,062 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,002.34, for a total value of $2,066,825.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,658,227.40. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,063 shares of company stock worth $9,891,214. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $941.00 to $965.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,083.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $945.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,050.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, iA Financial set a $1,032.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $995.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.