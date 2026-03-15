BNP Paribas Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

BNP Paribas cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,698 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,058,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,468,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,163,719,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,366,655,000 after buying an additional 2,660,910 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,620,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,790,773,000 after buying an additional 127,466 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,500,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

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Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $156.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.68. The stock has a market cap of $651.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $159.60.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,734. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Exxon Mobil

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho set a $140.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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