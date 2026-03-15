BNP Paribas Lowers Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

BNP Paribas cut its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,965 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 1.1% of BNP Paribas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $36,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 59,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.1% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 174,801 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,428,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 17.7% in the third quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Salesforce from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.06.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $258.64 per share, with a total value of $500,727.04. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,499.28. The trade was a 22.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

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Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $192.63 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.57 and a 12-month high of $296.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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