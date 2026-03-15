BNP Paribas Has $95.06 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

BNP Paribas lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.9% of BNP Paribas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $95,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, McHugh Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the third quarter. McHugh Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom Stock Down 4.1%

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 458,785 shares of company stock valued at $155,508,157 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $322.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.67. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.30.

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About Broadcom

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Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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