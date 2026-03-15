BNP Paribas Has $21.33 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

BNP Paribas increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $21,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citizens Jmp raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

More Uber Technologies News

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of UBER opened at $73.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.63 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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