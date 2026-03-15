BNP Paribas Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

BNP Paribas lowered its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,432 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Exelon were worth $10,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Exelon by 210.8% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1,008.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

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Exelon Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.42.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

More Exelon News

Here are the key news stories impacting Exelon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst target increases lifted sentiment—JPMorgan raised its target to $53 (while keeping a neutral rating), and other outlets report a $3 lift with at least one firm maintaining an outperform view. These raises signal modest upside from analyst revisions and helped buying interest. JPMorgan Price Target Raise Other Price Target Coverage

Analyst target increases lifted sentiment—JPMorgan raised its target to $53 (while keeping a neutral rating), and other outlets report a $3 lift with at least one firm maintaining an outperform view. These raises signal modest upside from analyst revisions and helped buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Technical/retail interest: Investor’s Business Daily flagged EXC as hitting a high and entering a buy zone off a flat base, which can attract momentum traders and retail flows. IBD Technical Note

Technical/retail interest: Investor’s Business Daily flagged EXC as hitting a high and entering a buy zone off a flat base, which can attract momentum traders and retail flows. Neutral Sentiment: ComEd (Exelon’s Illinois utility) launched a Low‑Income Discount program in line with state law—positive for regulatory relations and social goals but potentially modestly dilutive to near-term residential margins depending on enrollment. ComEd LID Program

ComEd (Exelon’s Illinois utility) launched a Low‑Income Discount program in line with state law—positive for regulatory relations and social goals but potentially modestly dilutive to near-term residential margins depending on enrollment. Neutral Sentiment: Analyses on valuation and capex: Coverage assessing Exelon’s valuation after recent share momentum and planned capex growth suggests investors are weighing higher investment needs against steady cash generation—this keeps opinions mixed until clarity on returns from capex. Valuation & Capex Assessment

Analyses on valuation and capex: Coverage assessing Exelon’s valuation after recent share momentum and planned capex growth suggests investors are weighing higher investment needs against steady cash generation—this keeps opinions mixed until clarity on returns from capex. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative coverage: a financial survey comparing PPL and Exelon offers bench-marking for investors but does not materially change Exelon’s outlook by itself. PPL vs EXC Survey

Comparative coverage: a financial survey comparing PPL and Exelon offers bench-marking for investors but does not materially change Exelon’s outlook by itself. Negative Sentiment: Relative performance questions: commentary asking whether Exelon is underperforming broader indices highlights investor concerns about lagging returns despite recent gains—this can cap enthusiasm among benchmark-focused managers. Underperformance Coverage

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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