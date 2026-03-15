BNP Paribas Buys 7,065 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

BNP Paribas increased its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,776,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,024,243,000 after purchasing an additional 724,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,536,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,076,406,000 after buying an additional 147,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,809,461,000 after buying an additional 2,077,506 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,302,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,060,536,000 after buying an additional 176,219 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $2,011,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines
In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
International Business Machines Price Performance
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The business had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.
International Business Machines News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: IBM published a practical “quantum‑centric supercomputing” reference architecture that maps how quantum processors can be integrated with CPUs and GPUs — a clear strategic push to own early enterprise quantum and attract research/cloud customers. IBM Releases a New Blueprint for Quantum-Centric Supercomputing
- Positive Sentiment: IBM announced a partnership with Taiwan’s E.SUN Bank to deliver an enterprise AI governance framework — a commercial proof point that could help drive services and consulting revenue in regulated industries. IBM Teams Up With E.SUN Bank on AI Governance
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to call IBM a top large-cap tech name alongside peers, which supports medium-term investor interest despite recent weakness. Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights IBM’s “dual‑pronged” strategy (AI/hybrid cloud + quantum) to redefine enterprise computing — reinforces the company’s long-term narrative even as adoption timelines remain gradual. IBM’s Dual-Pronged Strategy to Redefine Computing Power
- Neutral Sentiment: IBM’s CFO gave interviews outlining priorities around AI, hybrid cloud and quantum — useful for strategic context but not new guidance. The Motley Fool Interviews IBM CFO Jim Kavanaugh
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry roundups and tech press reiterate IBM’s quantum roadmap and positioning; positive for brand/technology leadership but benefits are multi‑year. IBM Introduces Blueprint to Combine Quantum Computers with Traditional Supercomputers
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive/near‑term threat: Anthropic’s Claude Code announcement (automation for COBOL modernization) has sparked concerns that third‑party AI tools could displace some IBM mainframe/modernization services, and analysts/media point to that as a contributor to the year‑to‑date decline. IBM Has Fallen 16% as Anthropic Puts Them In The Bullseye
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: IBM shares slipped around the quantum blueprint release and have been under pressure from technicals (current price below 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages) and lower trading volume, prompting short‑term selling. What’s going on with IBM stock on Thursday?
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Dbs Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.
IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.
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