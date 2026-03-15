BNP Paribas Buys 7,065 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

BNP Paribas increased its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,776,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,024,243,000 after purchasing an additional 724,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,536,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,076,406,000 after buying an additional 147,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,809,461,000 after buying an additional 2,077,506 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,302,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,060,536,000 after buying an additional 176,219 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $2,011,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $246.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.81 and a 200 day moving average of $284.56. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.50 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The firm has a market cap of $231.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The business had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Dbs Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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