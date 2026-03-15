BNP Paribas Acquires 41,959 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

BNP Paribas raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $8,407,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,034.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,307,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,350 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,849,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 81.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 157,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 70,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company expanded its 1.6T optical DSP platform and will showcase an end-to-end AI data‑center connectivity portfolio at OFC 2026 — concrete product-led progress that supports revenue growth in data center interconnect. Marvell Ushers In the 1.6T Era (BusinessWire)
- Positive Sentiment: Marvell announced a broad “full‑stack” connectivity portfolio and new high‑speed data‑center chips to relieve AI data traffic bottlenecks — product roadmap directly addresses hyperscale AI demand. Marvell to Showcase End-to-End Connectivity at OFC 2026 (BusinessWire)
- Positive Sentiment: Stifel highlights the Marvell–Mojo Vision partnership as a strategic move into micro‑LED optics that could seed a new competitive front and incremental revenue streams in optical modules/optics. Stifel: Marvell, Mojo Vision partnership sets up micro-LED optics battle (Yahoo)
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst coverage and award‑grade analyst notes (TipRanks/Buy ratings, Cramer praise) are lifting sentiment — analysts point to sizeable optical/connectivity upside and data‑center momentum following a stronger‑than‑expected quarter. Marvell’s Optics Ambitions Set for ‘Pockets of Upside’ (TipRanks)
- Positive Sentiment: Commentary pieces argue massive AI infrastructure growth beyond GPUs could boost Marvell’s TAM (connectivity, interconnect, switching), reinforcing a multi‑quarter growth story. Prediction: Massive AI Infrastructure Growth Could Send Marvell Higher (The Motley Fool)
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity was observed after Marvell’s strong outlook — shows heightened trader interest but not a direct directional read on fundamentals. Marvell Technology’s Strong Outlook Provokes Huge Unusual Options Trading (Yahoo)
- Neutral Sentiment: Market pieces and screens are asking whether recent gains leave MRVL fairly priced — valuation debate could cap near‑term upside even as fundamentals improve. Is Marvell Fairly Priced After Strong Recent Share Price Performance (Yahoo)
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts caution that guidance and forward commentary contain softer or “modest” elements under the surface of good top‑line growth — a note that could prompt profit‑taking if execution disappoints. Marvell: The Guidance Sounds Great Until You Look Under The Hood (Seeking Alpha)
Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.2%
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.
Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.
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