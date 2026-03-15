BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 51,273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,890,000 after purchasing an additional 55,482 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 153,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 186,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after buying an additional 49,884 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SPX Technologies from $216.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SPX Technologies from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.63.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPX Technologies stock opened at $199.21 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $246.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.41 and its 200 day moving average is $206.57.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 10.77%.The business had revenue of $637.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company’s Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.