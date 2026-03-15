BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,709,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth $2,689,000. Munro Partners bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $7,120,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Datadog by 134.5% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $124.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.68, a P/E/G ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $201.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 437,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,871,380.93. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.81, for a total transaction of $2,496,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $204,688.40. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $48,415,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Datadog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals: Datadog reported a strong quarter (29%+ revenue growth, EPS beat) and set FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance, supporting the revenue trajectory and cross‑sell thesis for its observability + security suite. Read More.

Fundamentals: Datadog reported a strong quarter (29%+ revenue growth, EPS beat) and set FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance, supporting the revenue trajectory and cross‑sell thesis for its observability + security suite. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backdrop: Most analysts remain constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy”, average price target ~ $179.6) and several firms retain Outperform/Buy ratings — a tailwind if execution continues. Read More.

Analyst backdrop: Most analysts remain constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy”, average price target ~ $179.6) and several firms retain Outperform/Buy ratings — a tailwind if execution continues. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Upgrade note: A Seeking Alpha piece upgraded Datadog to Buy, citing mission‑critical observability, strong retention and attractive usage‑based economics — helps the bull case. Read More.

Upgrade note: A Seeking Alpha piece upgraded Datadog to Buy, citing mission‑critical observability, strong retention and attractive usage‑based economics — helps the bull case. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data in recent feeds is noisy/ambiguous (reports show zero change/NaN), so there’s no clear short‑squeeze or covering signal to explain today’s move. (Data appears unreliable in these alerts.)

Short interest data in recent feeds is noisy/ambiguous (reports show zero change/NaN), so there’s no clear short‑squeeze or covering signal to explain today’s move. (Data appears unreliable in these alerts.) Neutral Sentiment: Volume & technicals: Intraday volume is below the stock’s multi‑month average and price sits near the 50‑day average — technicals are mixed and volatility may persist.

Volume & technicals: Intraday volume is below the stock’s multi‑month average and price sits near the 50‑day average — technicals are mixed and volatility may persist. Negative Sentiment: CTO Alexis Le‑Quoc sold 53,912 shares (~$125.49 avg); this follows several prior large sales this year, signaling material insider profit‑taking. Read More.

CTO Alexis Le‑Quoc sold 53,912 shares (~$125.49 avg); this follows several prior large sales this year, signaling material insider profit‑taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares (~$125.68 avg) — another senior exec sale reducing insider ownership. Read More.

CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares (~$125.68 avg) — another senior exec sale reducing insider ownership. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares at ~ $124.81 and now holds a very small residual position — a steep reduction that can be viewed negatively by the market. Read More.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.