BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Boosts Position in Autohome Inc. $ATHM

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 468.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,968,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,497,000 after acquiring an additional 868,151 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,178,000 after purchasing an additional 678,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,642,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,444,000 after purchasing an additional 33,029 shares during the period. North of South Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 2,284,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,235,000 after purchasing an additional 78,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,526,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,583,000 after purchasing an additional 133,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

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Autohome Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Autohome in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autohome in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATHM

Autohome Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) operates one of China’s leading online destinations for automobile consumers, offering a comprehensive suite of digital platforms and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Headquartered in Beijing, the company’s core website and mobile applications deliver news, reviews, pricing information, photos, videos and interactive tools to help prospective buyers evaluate new and used vehicles. By aggregating rich editorial content with user-generated ratings and expert analyses, Autohome seeks to guide consumers through research, purchase and after-sales decision-making.

In addition to its consumer-facing properties, Autohome provides automakers, dealers and service providers with integrated digital marketing and e-commerce solutions.

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