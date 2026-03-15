BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires 79,000 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 213.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,053.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 366,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 334,321 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $93,034,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 100.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $688,000.

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iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $56.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.13. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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