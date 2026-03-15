Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. $BRBS Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,144,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,953 shares during the period. Blue Ridge Bankshares makes up approximately 1.6% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 2.34% of Blue Ridge Bankshares worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,327,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,852 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,405,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 166.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 760,305 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 513.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 478,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the third quarter worth $954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

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Blue Ridge Bankshares Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ BRBS opened at $3.87 on Friday. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $354.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Fort Valley, Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Blue Ridge Bank, it offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and agricultural clients. The company emphasizes a relationship-driven approach, leveraging local knowledge to deliver customized financial solutions.

Its product lineup includes deposit offerings such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

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