BlackRock $BLK Shares Sold by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 866.7% in the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

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BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $922.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,075.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,092.52. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.55 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 22.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $5.73 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $22,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,630,750. This represents a 24.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,087.29, for a total transaction of $58,920,245.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,971,514.62. This represents a 51.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,319 shares of company stock worth $123,999,249. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,456.00 to $1,464.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,514.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,308.89.

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About BlackRock

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BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Further Reading

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