Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Today – March 15th

IREN, Marathon Digital, Cipher Mining, TeraWulf, and Riot Platforms are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets give them material exposure to bitcoin—for example miners, exchanges and custodians, equipment manufacturers, or corporations that hold significant amounts of BTC. Investors buy these stocks to gain bitcoin-related exposure without owning crypto directly, but their prices can diverge from bitcoin due to company-specific risks, operational leverage, and regulatory or management factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

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IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

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Cipher Mining (CIFR)

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TeraWulf (WULF)

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Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

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