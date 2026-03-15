BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNTX. UBS Group upgraded BioNTech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BioNTech from $134.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

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BioNTech Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.55. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $79.52 and a 1 year high of $124.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in BioNTech by 520.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

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BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech’s core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

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