BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNTX. UBS Group upgraded BioNTech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BioNTech from $134.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.73.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BNTX
BioNTech Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in BioNTech by 520.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.
BioNTech’s core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BioNTech
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.