Bert Frost Sells 6,250 Shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) EVP Bert Frost sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $854,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,316,267.68. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $129.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.60. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $137.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

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CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 20.54%.The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CF Industries by 24.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 878.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 369,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,128,000 after acquiring an additional 61,140 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More CF Industries News

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CF

About CF Industries

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CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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