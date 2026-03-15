Berkshire Hathaway Inc Trims Stake in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Berkshire Hathaway Inc cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,989,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,300,000 shares during the period. VeriSign comprises 0.9% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned about 0.10% of VeriSign worth $2,513,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in VeriSign by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 51.5% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 19.1% during the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $79,885.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,651.52. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.28, for a total transaction of $496,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 414,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,812,499.72. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,071. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on VRSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on VeriSign from $270.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of VeriSign from $337.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VeriSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRSN

VeriSign Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $238.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.14. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.86 and a 52 week high of $310.60.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $425.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.04 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 49.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

VeriSign Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from VeriSign’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. VeriSign’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) is an internet infrastructure company that operates critical components of the global Domain Name System (DNS) and provides cybersecurity-related services. The company is best known as the authoritative registry operator for the .com and .net top-level domains, maintaining the central databases and zone files that enable domain name resolution for millions of websites. VeriSign’s registry role is performed under contractual agreements with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and involves high-availability, highly secure operations to support continuous internet connectivity.

In addition to its registry business, VeriSign offers a suite of services designed to protect and accelerate DNS and internet traffic for enterprises and service providers.

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