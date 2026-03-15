Berkley W R Corp Sells 257,893 Shares of Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation $FSHP

Berkley W R Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:FSHP – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,893 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.08% of Flag Ship Acquisition worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flag Ship Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,415,000.

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Flag Ship Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Flag Ship Acquisition stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Flag Ship Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flag Ship Acquisition

About Flag Ship Acquisition

(Free Report)

Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors. Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:FSHP – Free Report).

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