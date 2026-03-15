Berkley W R Corp Increases Stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences $OACC

Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACC – Free Report) by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,315 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences by 80.2% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 350,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 156,104 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 225,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 143,749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences by 987,110.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 98,711 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter.

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Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Profile

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ: OACC) is a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed to pursue merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combinations with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. Incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company, OACC is sponsored by Oaktree Capital Management, a global alternative investment firm with a longstanding track record in credit strategies and private equity.

Further Reading

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