Berkley W R Corp Decreases Stock Position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I $BACQ

Berkley W R Corp cut its stake in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BACQ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,292 shares during the period. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I makes up about 0.6% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I were worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BACQ. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $4,648,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,674,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,102,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,748,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 912,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 786,939 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

BACQ opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $13.21.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BACQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I Profile

(Free Report)

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company does not presently have operations of its own and intends to seek opportunities primarily in sectors where its sponsor, Bleichroeder & Co, holds expertise, including financial services, industrials and technology.

The company’s strategy involves raising capital through an initial public offering (IPO) to finance acquisition targets and working closely with management teams to drive growth and operational improvements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BACQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BACQ – Free Report).

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