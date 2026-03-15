Berkley W R Corp Acquires New Stake in GSR IV Acquisition Corp. $GSRFU

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in GSR IV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRFU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 297,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSR IV Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in GSR IV Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in GSR IV Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in GSR IV Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $6,588,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSR IV Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,561,000.

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GSR IV Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSRFU opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42. GSR IV Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

GSR IV Acquisition Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

Further Reading

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