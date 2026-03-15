Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives $48.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bentley Systems
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Bentley Systems Stock Performance
Shares of BSY opened at $38.19 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $59.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18.
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 18.50%.The firm had revenue of $391.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bentley Systems Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.
About Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems, Inc is a global software provider specializing in infrastructure engineering applications for the design, construction, and operations of roads, bridges, rail and transit systems, water and wastewater networks, power plants and grids, industrial facilities, and communications infrastructure. Founded in 1984 by brothers Keith and Barry Bentley, the company is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and maintains offices and development centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
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