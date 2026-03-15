Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives $48.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bentley Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,607,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,591 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,589,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,807,000 after buying an additional 1,338,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,060,000 after buying an additional 216,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,185,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,584,000 after buying an additional 259,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,903,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSY opened at $38.19 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $59.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 18.50%.The firm had revenue of $391.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Inc is a global software provider specializing in infrastructure engineering applications for the design, construction, and operations of roads, bridges, rail and transit systems, water and wastewater networks, power plants and grids, industrial facilities, and communications infrastructure. Founded in 1984 by brothers Keith and Barry Bentley, the company is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and maintains offices and development centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.