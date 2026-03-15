Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 15,290 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the February 12th total of 25,848 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bénéteau Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEAF opened at $8.50 on Friday. Bénéteau has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98.

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About Bénéteau

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Bénéteau SA, headquartered in Saint-Gilles-Croix-de-Vie, France, is one of the world’s leading leisure marine manufacturers. The company specializes in the design, production and distribution of sailing yachts, motorboats and catamarans under a portfolio of well-known brands. Its products range from dayboats and family cruisers to luxury multihull vessels, catering to both private owners and charter operators.

With roots dating back to the late 19th century as a family-run shipyard, Bénéteau entered the fiberglass boat market in the 1960s and steadily expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

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