Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 3,290 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Wabtec makes up approximately 0.9% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $47,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Wabtec by 6.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in Wabtec by 10.0% in the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Wabtec by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

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Wabtec Stock Performance

NYSE WAB opened at $236.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $151.81 and a twelve month high of $266.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.34.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 10.48%.The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Wabtec declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Wabtec from $258.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Wabtec from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wabtec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Wabtec

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabtec news, CFO John A. Olin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $2,896,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,926,227.10. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.62, for a total transaction of $302,013.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,904.54. The trade was a 8.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 33,310 shares of company stock valued at $8,541,509 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wabtec

(Free Report)

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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