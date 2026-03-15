Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Reduces Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Corporation $CACC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its holdings in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,219 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance makes up about 2.9% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $157,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 5.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 8.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 5,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.44, for a total transaction of $2,583,651.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,735.68. The trade was a 20.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $1,016,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,656. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,119 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 9.4%

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $447.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a current ratio of 16.91. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.29. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a one year low of $401.90 and a one year high of $549.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $480.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.47.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $11.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.30 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.63 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 18.29%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation, founded in 1972 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, is a specialty finance company focused on the indirect automotive lending market. The company partners with independent and franchised auto dealers to facilitate purchase financing for consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime auto loans. By purchasing retail installment contracts originated by these dealers, Credit Acceptance provides capital and credit insurance to support vehicle sales, enabling dealers to broaden their customer base and reduce credit risk.

Through its proprietary underwriting platform and risk management strategies, Credit Acceptance evaluates borrower applications, structures credit plans, and retains servicing rights on the acquired contracts.

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