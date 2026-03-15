Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 15.7% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 40,543 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $250.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.52. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $288.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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