Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Cuts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,154,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62,059 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 6.7% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $368,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in Blackstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Trading Up 4.4%

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone bought 1,146,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 16,716,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,297,073.84. This trade represents a 7.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.73 and a fifty-two week high of $190.09. The company has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

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Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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