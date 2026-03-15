Beam Therapeutics Inc. $BEAM Stock Position Lifted by Casdin Capital LLC

Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Beam Therapeutics comprises 3.2% of Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $38,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 468.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 114,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,480,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 498.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 36,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Evercore started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Christine Bellon sold 18,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $644,749.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,485.18. This trade represents a 16.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 2.12. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $3.46. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 57.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 280.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision genetic medicines through its pioneering base editing platform. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional research facilities in Philadelphia, the company focuses on engineering molecular editors capable of making precise single-nucleotide changes in DNA. By harnessing its proprietary base editing technology, Beam aims to correct or disrupt disease-causing genetic variants at their source, offering the potential for novel therapies in areas with significant unmet medical need.

Founded in 2017 as a spin-out from Harvard University and the Broad and Whitehead Institutes, Beam was co-founded by leading academic researcher David R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.