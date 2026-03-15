Bcwm LLC Sells 35,322 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Bcwm LLC decreased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 35,322 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.3% of Bcwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,698,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,831,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $650,604,000 after buying an additional 3,492,192 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Medtronic by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,529,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $717,143,000 after buying an additional 3,307,211 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $275,556,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,189,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $970,456,000 after buying an additional 2,658,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

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Medtronic Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $87.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day moving average is $96.87. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.74.

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About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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