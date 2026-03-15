Bcwm LLC Acquires New Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Bcwm LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 664,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,793,000. Kenvue accounts for about 3.2% of Bcwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 152.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 44,173 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Kenvue to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.79%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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