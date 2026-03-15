Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI Position Trimmed by Elwood Capital Partners LP

Elwood Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works accounts for 0.8% of Elwood Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Elwood Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

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Bath & Body Works Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $34.66.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Bath & Body Works from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America set a $26.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bath & Body Works this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bath & Body Works says it will offer fewer discounts in 2026, a deliberate move to protect gross margins and improve profitability if execution sustains. Article Title

Bath & Body Works says it will offer fewer discounts in 2026, a deliberate move to protect gross margins and improve profitability if execution sustains. Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes a “major change customers will notice” (likely tied to merchandising/discounting strategy) that could lift average selling prices and margins. Investors often reward visibility on margin recovery. Article Title

Coverage notes a “major change customers will notice” (likely tied to merchandising/discounting strategy) that could lift average selling prices and margins. Investors often reward visibility on margin recovery. Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory raised BBWI’s price target to $25 while keeping a Market Perform rating — a signal that some analysts are modeling better margin outcomes even if the view remains cautious. Article Title

Telsey Advisory raised BBWI’s price target to $25 while keeping a Market Perform rating — a signal that some analysts are modeling better margin outcomes even if the view remains cautious. Neutral Sentiment: Sector spotlight: Bath & Body Works was listed among consumer discretionary stocks worth watching, which can drive trading interest but is not a direct catalyst. Article Title

Sector spotlight: Bath & Body Works was listed among consumer discretionary stocks worth watching, which can drive trading interest but is not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Numerous law firms (Rosen, Faruqi, Glancy, Pomerantz, Schall, Gross, Bernstein Liebhard, DJS, others) are soliciting Bath & Body Works investors about a securities‑fraud class action and urging lead‑plaintiff filings ahead of a March 16 deadline — increasing headline risk and the potential for costly litigation or settlement. Representative notice: Rosen Law Firm. Article Title

Numerous law firms (Rosen, Faruqi, Glancy, Pomerantz, Schall, Gross, Bernstein Liebhard, DJS, others) are soliciting Bath & Body Works investors about a securities‑fraud class action and urging lead‑plaintiff filings ahead of a March 16 deadline — increasing headline risk and the potential for costly litigation or settlement. Representative notice: Rosen Law Firm. Negative Sentiment: Additional plaintiff‑firm alerts increase the likelihood of consolidation into a lead plaintiff and amplify settlement/defense cost uncertainty; see Glancy/PR Newswire notices for more detail. Article Title

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

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