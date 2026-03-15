Bard Associates Inc. Sells 66,457 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. $PSTL

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,457 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.34% of Postal Realty Trust worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSTL. Creative Planning grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 35.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 745.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 129,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 114,536 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 194,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 283,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

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Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

PSTL stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $529.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $21.13.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Postal Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PSTL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial set a $20.00 price target on Postal Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Postal Realty Trust

About Postal Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

Further Reading

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