Bard Associates Inc. Sells 12,911 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Bard Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,911 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRE. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 33.5% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 722,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after purchasing an additional 181,280 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 34.0% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 306,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after buying an additional 77,720 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 271,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.2%

CTRE stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74.

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 67.28%.The business had revenue of $134.86 million during the quarter. CareTrust REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.95 EPS.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 86.45%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of net-leased healthcare properties. The company primarily focuses on seniors housing and post-acute care facilities, entering into long-term, triple-net lease agreements with leading operators in the skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, inpatient rehabilitation and specialty hospital sectors. Through its portfolio, CareTrust REIT aims to provide investors with stable and predictable rental income while supporting the ongoing demand for quality healthcare real estate across the United States.

Since its initial public offering in September 2013, CareTrust REIT has pursued a disciplined acquisition strategy, targeting properties in primary and select secondary markets.

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