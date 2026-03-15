Bard Associates Inc. Has $5.31 Million Stake in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. $FIP

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,215 shares during the period. FTAI Infrastructure comprises 1.4% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of FTAI Infrastructure worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 3,990.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after buying an additional 3,911,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 575,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 304,238 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,270,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 745,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $28,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FTAI Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ FIP opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.86. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.65). FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 31.93% and a negative return on equity of 82.60%. The firm had revenue of $143.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.16 million.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -5.22%.

About FTAI Infrastructure

(Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Ltd (NASDAQ: FIP) is a closed-end investment company that acquires and manages infrastructure assets offering stable, long-term cash flows. The company targets core and core-plus infrastructure sectors with contracted or regulated revenue streams, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. FTAI Infrastructure’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sub-sectors, geographies and counterparties to manage risk and capture growth opportunities in global infrastructure markets.

The company focuses on three primary investment categories: communications infrastructure, transport and logistics infrastructure, and utility infrastructure.

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