Bard Associates Inc. Has $4.36 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2026

Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEEFree Report) by 156.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,246 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $8,898,532.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,332,054.22. The trade was a 24.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 185,882 shares of company stock valued at $16,616,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings cut NextEra Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $95.91. The firm has a market cap of $193.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average is $82.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.68%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

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