Bard Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Core Molding Technologies Inc $CMT

Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Core Molding Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMT. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 17.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 34,188 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.5% during the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 222,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 31,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 134,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 64,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 106,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of CMT stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.44. Core Molding Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45.

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.09%.The firm had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.44 million. Analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Molding Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $7,500.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4,581,831.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Core Molding Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core Molding Technologies

About Core Molding Technologies

(Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered composite and polymer solutions for a wide array of industrial applications. The company’s core business includes the design, tooling and high-volume production of fiberglass-reinforced plastics, advanced polyurethane systems, structural composites and specialty coatings. Its products find use in commercial vehicles, off-highway equipment, defense, power sports, recreation and industrial markets.

Core Molding offers end-to-end services ranging from digital design and prototyping to mold fabrication, process development and full-scale manufacturing.

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