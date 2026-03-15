Bard Associates Inc. Acquires 166,826 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD

Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,826 shares during the period. VanEck BDC Income ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.61% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

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VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIZD opened at $12.48 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

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