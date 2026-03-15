Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Shares Down 6.6% – Time to Sell?

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Barco Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69.

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About Barco

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Barco NV is a Belgian technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced visualization and collaboration solutions. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Kortrijk, Belgium, Barco leverages decades of engineering expertise to deliver high-performance display systems for professional markets. The company’s offerings span digital projection, video walls, image processing, and collaboration platforms, all engineered to meet the rigorous demands of control rooms, corporate boardrooms, healthcare facilities, and entertainment venues.

In the enterprise segment, Barco provides wireless presentation and conferencing solutions that enable teams to share content seamlessly across meeting rooms and remote locations.

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