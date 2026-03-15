Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Short Interest Update

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,116 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the February 12th total of 10,214 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,733 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 24,733 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.3%

OZKAP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. 23,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,422. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK, formerly Bank of the Ozarks until its rebranding in 2018, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank has expanded through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions to serve clients across the Southeast, Southwest and select Northern markets. Its operations include a network of branches and loan production offices in states such as Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New York, Texas and California.

The bank’s core business centers on specialty lending, with a particular focus on commercial real estate financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.