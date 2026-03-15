Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,666 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 158,211 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $102,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 84.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $41,422,000 after acquiring an additional 64,757 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 6,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 143,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $43,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,200. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total transaction of $8,706,883.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,587,915. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 74,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,517,724 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.69.

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McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8%

MCD stock opened at $326.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.51. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $283.47 and a 12-month high of $341.75. The company has a market cap of $231.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

McDonald’s News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

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