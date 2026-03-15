Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,311,455 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,296,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,311,455 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 2.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 1.65% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $1,222,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 300.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

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Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of CM opened at $95.34 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $105.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average is $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

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About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM), commonly known as CIBC, is a major Canadian financial institution headquartered in Toronto. Formed in 1961 through the merger of the Canadian Bank of Commerce and the Imperial Bank of Canada, CIBC is one of Canada’s largest banks and provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

CIBC’s activities span personal and business banking, wealth management, capital markets and corporate banking.

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