Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,436 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $150,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silphium Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 65.6% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $443,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 534,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $216,600,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 59.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,533,000 after buying an additional 40,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore decreased their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. HSBC lowered their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $338.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.59. The company has a market capitalization of $337.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

More Home Depot News

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About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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