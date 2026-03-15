Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 752,097 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 24,986.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752,097 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.75% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $246,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 84.4% in the third quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 175.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 288.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

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VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $387.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $400.12 and a 200-day moving average of $360.51. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $427.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $1.1047 dividend. This represents a yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

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