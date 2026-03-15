Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 12,186 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Visa were worth $118,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Visa by 287.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $39,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Visa by 344.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Visa Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

V opened at $307.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $557.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.01. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial set a $372.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. HSBC raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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