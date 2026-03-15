Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34,403 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $160,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 635.7% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,476.80. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total value of $732,204.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,302. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,185.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,155.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,039.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $1,008.43 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $844.06 and a one year high of $1,067.08. The firm has a market cap of $447.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $975.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $937.14.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Costco Wholesale News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Further Reading

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