Bank of Nova Scotia Has $96.78 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $96,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 30,110.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,845,000 after buying an additional 4,653,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $696,841,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,927 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 32.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,273,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,831,000 after acquiring an additional 796,379 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 24.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,109,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,549,000 after purchasing an additional 619,829 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.29, for a total value of $142,423.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,375.42. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,180. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,515 shares of company stock worth $887,074 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $303.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $208.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.58 and a 200-day moving average of $259.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.26 and a 1-year high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 68.44%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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