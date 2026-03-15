Bank of Nova Scotia Has $195.09 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,762 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.15% of Honeywell International worth $195,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,146,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,115,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,287,408,000 after buying an additional 605,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,880,000 after buying an additional 55,681 shares in the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,000,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $931,520,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,814,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,957,000 after acquiring an additional 88,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,917. This trade represents a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Evercore boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.65.

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Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $234.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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