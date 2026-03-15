Bank of Nova Scotia Has $134.04 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $134,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.50 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.83.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $174.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.12. The stock has a market cap of $271.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.11 and a 52-week high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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